Upper Marlboro, MD -- In one year, Masai Russell has committed to three schools: Texas A&M, Tennessee and now Kentucky.

Surprisingly, making all these changes as a teenager didn't affect the former Bullis track star's emotions too much.

"It hasn't been as crazy as people think," she told WUSA9's Chris Williamson. "Because every time I've switched to the next school I was like, 'oh this is best for me."

But this last decision, where she went from from Tennessee to Kentucky a couple weeks before school, took a lot of people by surprise. Given how close she was to moving to Knoxville, you'd think she would be all geared up to go there.

"Why did you ultimately make the decision to change from Tennessee to Kentucky," Williamson asked in WUSA9's exclusive interview.

RELATED: Bullis High School Track team makes West Coast debut in a big way

"To be honest, because of the coaching change since coach (Tim) Hall left and he was the one that recruited me. I felt it was best to go with who recruited me," she said. "I definitely felt comfortable with him when he came to house, not even first time but the second time. My parents felt really comfortable with him. It's just that feeling when you know somebody gives off good vibes."

Coach Tim Hall left Tennessee to take a job with the Wildcats on July 23rd. It shook up one of the top runners in the country given that Hall has produced several All-Americans and Olympians as a sprinting coach.

"I was definitely shocked when I found out. I was like wait, 'I'm not going to University of Kentucky anymore, I mean Tennessee.' It was a little stressful because I was on vacation at the time but other than that my parents handled it all," she said.

She also added that she loves the school, the facilities for athletes, and the storied program they have. Sydney McLaughlin is the latest big name to make pro from Kentucky.

Now, they say third times the charm and Kentucky is just that. But she also can charm folks with her singing. She sang a song from Frozen for WUSA9 and absolutely nailed it after her mom playfully convinced her to sing.

It just highlights her versatility. Speaking of music, hopefully we will be singing Masai's praises as a freshman at Kentucky and beyond with the Olympics.

© 2018 WUSA