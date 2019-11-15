WASHINGTON — Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson is cooperating with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office as they investigate the death of a 21-year-old woman.

According to reports from TMZ Sports, the woman was brought to the hospital by two males, who immediately left the scene. She was unconscious and unresponsive when she was left at the hospital around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. She was later pronounced dead from an apparent drug overdose.

Nicholson was identified as one of the men who brought her to the hospital though he has denied leaving the scene, according to TMZ Sports. He has neither been arrested nor charged with a crime.

The Redskins released a statement regarding the event: "We’ve been made aware of the tragic event and extend our deepest sympathies to the family who lost a loved one. Our team has alerted the league office and is cooperating with local authorities. We fully support law enforcement and respect their process as they investigate the matter."

Nicholson did not participate in the Redskins practice on Thursday.

In December 2018, Nicholson was arrested and charged with public swearing, intoxication, and misdemeanor assault after a fight outside a bar in Ashburn. The fight was captured on video, but the charges were dropped in May, due to lack of evidence.

Nicholson was drafted by the Redskins in the fourth round of the 2017 draft.

This is a developing story.

