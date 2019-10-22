WASHINGTON — Our Washington Nationals are in the World Series! But that means there are about to be significant changes for drivers in Navy Yard near Nationals Park.

District leaders are closing certain streets during away games for watch parties at Nats Park, but the biggest impact on drivers will be during home games. The best-of-seven series begins in Houston on Tuesday, October 22.

First, the schedule of games and watch parties:

Game 1 – Tuesday 10/22 – Watch Party

Game 2 – Wednesday 10/23 – Watch Party

Game 3 – Friday 10/25 – Home Game

Game 4 – Saturday 10/26 – Home Game

Game 5 – Sunday 10/27 – Home Game (if necessary)

Game 6 – Tuesday 10/29 – Away Game (if necessary)

Game 7 – Wednesday 10/30 – Away Game (if necessary)

Here's the latest from District officials:

Road closures:

These streets will be closed to all motor vehicles for all home games and stadium watch parties beginning at 3 p.m. and reopen at approximately midnight.

Half Street SE between M Street SE and N Street SE

N Street SE between the Nationals Park GEICO parking garage (at Van Street SE) and First Street SE

N Place SE

RELATED: Here's how you can watch the Nats take on the Astros in Game 1 of World Series

RELATED: Get ready for the World Series with these deals, discounts and happy hours

Roads with restricted access:

First Street SE, south of M Street SE, will be converted to one-way southbound operations, continuing west onto Potomac Avenue SE to South Capitol Street for each World Series home game and/or stadium watch party event.

The following streets will be restricted to local and event traffic for all stadium watch parties and home games beginning at 2:00 p.m. until approximately midnight:

Van Street SE between M Street SE and N Street SE (access to residential parking garages will be permitted)

N Street SE between First Street SE and New Jersey Avenue SE (access to parking lots will be permitted)

Potomac Avenue SE from First Street SE to South Capitol Street SE

First Street SE: M Street SE to Potomac Avenue SE

Parking restrictions:

District officials say residents and visitors should expect significant impacts to on-street parking during the World Series.

Emergency "No Parking" restrictions will be in effect 24 hours a day beginning Tuesday, October 22, and will remain in place for World Series home games, unless otherwise signed. All vehicles that are parked in the area and in violation of the emergency "No Parking" signs will be ticketed and towed. Motorists whose vehicles are towed should call 202-541-6083.

The following streets are impacted:

First Street SE: I Street SE to Potomac Avenue SE*

First Street SE: M Street SE to Potomac Avenue SE*

N Place SE: First Street SE to dead-end at east end of block*

N Street SE: First Street SE to New Jersey Avenue SE*

Potomac Avenue SE: First Street SE to Capitol Street SE*

Half Street SE: M Street SE to N Street SE*

Van Street SE: M Street SE to N Street SE*

N Street SE: South Capitol Street to First Street SE*

Half Street SE: I Street SE to M Street SE

Potomac Avenue SW: South Capitol Street to First Street SW (north curb)

2nd Street SW: R Street SW to T Street SW (east curb)

3rd Street SE: M Street SE to I Street SE (west curb)

Cushing Place SE: M Street SE to L Street SE

I Street SE: Half Street SE to South Capitol Street (north curb)

K Street SE: New Jersey Avenue SE to South Capitol Street SE

L Street SE: New Jersey Avenue SE to South Capitol Street SE

M Street SE: South Capitol Street SE to 4th Street SE

M Street SW: South Capitol Street to First Street SW

South Capitol Street SE: L Street SE to N Street SE

*in effect 24 hours a day beginning October 22 and will remain in place for the duration of World Series.

We're coming up on a busy traffic weekend in our region. There will also be major road closures for the Marine Corps Marathon from early Sunday and into the afternoon. There will also be road closures around the National Mall during The Walk & 5K to End HIV on Saturday morning.