WASHINGTON — In honor of the Nationals historic come-from-behind World Series run, and the entire improbable 2019 season, Metro announced a limited-edition Washington Nationals SmarTrip Card.

The card features the entire team posed with the Commissioner’s trophy on the field at Minute Maid Park after the win.

"Now, in what is becoming a ‘Sports Capital’ tradition, it’s our great honor to present the team with their own championship SmarTrip card on behalf of a proud and grateful region," Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Paul J. Wiedefeld said.

The commemorative SmarTrip cards to celebrate big D.C. sports wins began after Capitals right winger T.J. Oshie surprised Orange Line riders by taking Metro to games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup finals.

Metro tweeted that if Oshie and his teammates brought home the cup, WMATA would make a SmarTrip card in their honor.

They stayed true to their word, and released the cards online on June 12, 2018.

WMATA said they will make a card for the Mystics as well next spring once their official parade celebration is announced.

As with the Caps card, you can only buy a Nats card online, and the cards are sold for the standard $10, with $8 in Metro fare value loaded on the card.

The Washington Capitals also announced that they will be honoring the Nats at their game on Sunday evening. The Nats and the Commissioner's Trophy will be honored on the ice during a pre-game ceremony.

