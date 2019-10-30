HOUSTON — After seven months and one of the most memorable postseasons in recent memory, the 2019 MLB season all comes down to Wednesday night.

After six games that have each been won by the road team, the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals will take the field at Minute Maid Park for a winner-take-all Game 7 in the 2019 World Series. With a win, the Astros will clinch their second World Series title in the past three seasons. As for the Nationals, a victory on Wednesday would mark Washington's first baseball championship since the Senators won the World Series in 1924.

After missing his scheduled Game 5 start on Sunday, Nationals ace Max Scherzer will take the mound on Wednesday, while Zack Greinke will tow the rubber for Houston. What follows will be a running recap of Game 7 of the 2019 World Series, complete with highlights, analysis and live updates:

End of first: Nationals 0, Astros 0

Max Scherzer forces a George Springer fly out and Jose Altuve to ground out before walking Michael Brantley. Alex Bregman flies out to right field to end the inning.

Middle of first: Nationals 0, Astros 0

Trea Turner lines out to third, Adam Eaton grounds out to the pitcher and Anthony Rendon grounds out to cap a 1-2-3 inning for Zack Greinke.

Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman hits an RBI double during the fifth inning of Game 3 of the baseball National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

AP

