HOUSTON — With a 5-4 victory in Game 1 on Tuesday night, the Washington Nationals took a 1-0 series lead over the Houston Astros in the 2019 World Series.

The best-of-seven matchup, however, remains far from over.

One day after the Nationals' dramatic one-run victory, both teams will return to Minute Maid Park for Game 2 of this season's Fall Classic. For the Astros, Wednesday night represents the opportunity to tie the series up at one game apiece. Meanwhile, the Nationals will be looking to take a 2-0 series lead heading back to Washington for Games 3, 4 and potentially 5.

As was the case in Game 1, Game 2 will be headlined by two of baseball's premier pitchers. Justin Verlander will toe the rubber for Houston, while Stephen Strasburg will take the mound for Washington.

What will follow will be a running live blog of Game 2 of the 2019 World Series, complete with highlights, analysis and live score updates.

Middle of second: Nationals 2, Astros 2

Justin Verlander allows a one-out hit to Kurt Suzuki, but strikes out Victor Robles and forces Trea Turner to fly out to escape the top of the second unscathed.

End of first: Nationals 2, Astros 2

Jose Altuve reaches second on a double but gets caught trying to steal third. Nevertheless, the Astros even the score when Michael Brantley singles and Alex Bregman launches a ball over the left field wall.

Middle of first: Nationals 2, Astros 0

Justin Verlander walks Trea Turner and Adam Eaton singles to left before an Anthony Rendon double off the left field wall gives the Nationals an early 2-0 lead.