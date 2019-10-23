WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals showed up to Game 1 of the World Series ready to battle, defeating the Astros 5-4 on Tuesday. It's the team's first World Series game, and their first World Series win.

The game started on a high note with Trea Turner singling to shortstop, and stealing second, to give the Nationals a promising game start. But Max Scherzer walked George Springer and gives up a single to Jose Altuve, with both players scoring on a two-out Yuli Gurriel double to give an early Houston a 2-0 lead.

But by the middle of the fifth inning, The Nationals took their first lead of the night when an Adam Eaton 1-out single brought home Kurt Suzuki. Promising performances from Juan Soto,Anthony Rendon, and Ryan Zimmerman, combined with strong pitching, helped finish the win.

RELATED: World Series Game 1 Live Updates: Astros vs. Nationals

RELATED: Juan Soto becomes 2nd youngest player to hit home run in World Series debut

RELATED: Anthony Rendon's college coach saw early greatness in Nationals star

PHOTOS: Washington Nationals make their first World Series appearance Players line up for introductions before Game 1 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly) Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch, right, and Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez meet during introductions before Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Brian McCann throws out a ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole gets ready to throw against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Washington Nationals' Trea Turner steals second with Houston Astros' Carlos Correa covering during the first inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Houston Astros' Jose Altuve celebrates after a single during the first inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Houston Astros' George Springer is safe at third past Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon on a wild pitch during the first inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman hits a home run during the second inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole reacts after giving up a home run to Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman during the second inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman celebrates in the dugout after his home run during the second inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman can't get a glove on a hit by Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton during the third inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Washington Nationals' Juan Soto hits a home run during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Washington Nationals' Juan Soto celebrates in the dugout after his home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Washington Nationals' Juan Soto celebrates after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Washington Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera is out at second as Houston Astros' Carlos Correa turns a double play on a ball hit by Ryan Zimmerman during the sixth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Even Anthony Rendon's family made it out to Houston. They said that Anthony had so many ticket requests, they had to draw straws to figure out who exactly could go.

Ok, when do the Nats play again?

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

Travel Day: Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

*Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

Travel Day: Monday, Oct. 28

*Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington Nationals aHouston Astros - 8 p.m.

*Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

*if needed

RELATED: World Series watch parties are expected to boost local business

RELATED: Quiz: Are you a die-hard or bandwagon Nationals fan?

RELATED: Juan Soto turns 21 on Oct. 25, the same day as Game 3 of the World Series