WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals showed up to Game 1 of the World Series ready to battle, defeating the Astros 5-4 on Tuesday. It's the team's first World Series game, and their first World Series win.
The game started on a high note with Trea Turner singling to shortstop, and stealing second, to give the Nationals a promising game start. But Max Scherzer walked George Springer and gives up a single to Jose Altuve, with both players scoring on a two-out Yuli Gurriel double to give an early Houston a 2-0 lead.
But by the middle of the fifth inning, The Nationals took their first lead of the night when an Adam Eaton 1-out single brought home Kurt Suzuki. Promising performances from Juan Soto,Anthony Rendon, and Ryan Zimmerman, combined with strong pitching, helped finish the win.
Even Anthony Rendon's family made it out to Houston. They said that Anthony had so many ticket requests, they had to draw straws to figure out who exactly could go.
Ok, when do the Nats play again?
Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8 p.m.
Travel Day: Thursday, Oct. 24
Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.
Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.
*Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.
Travel Day: Monday, Oct. 28
*Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington Nationals aHouston Astros - 8 p.m.
*Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8 p.m.
*if needed
