WASHINGTON — This fall's World Series win was 15 years in the making for the Washington Nationals, but 86 years in the making for D.C. Two generations of Washingtonians grew up without baseball in their backyards, never experiencing the nail-biting joy of October nights at the ballpark or Game 7 nerves.

The team that ended May with one of the worst records in baseball and a .1% chance of winning the World Series, went on to have the most improbable postseason run. Now, fans can relive every curveball, every bases-clearing home run and every victory in "The 2019 World Series Documentary."

Major League Baseball has produced an annual documentary that captures the highs and lows of every World Series since 1943. For the first time in franchise history, the Nats get to be a part of it. Interviews feature Davey Martinez, Sean Doolittle, Ryan Zimmerman, Anthony Rendon, Max Scherzer and Juan Soto.

"The 2019 World Series" documentary is premiering Monday night in D.C. at The Anthem, and General Manager Mike Rizzo, first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and members of the Lerner family are all expected to walk the red carpet.

The documentary will be available on DVD and Blue-ray starting Tuesday.

