Monday afternoon the Washington Nationals took time to spend their day with some very special people.

Players, coaches, and their significant others spent time with veterans, working on their physical therapy in the Military Advanced Training Center.

Following spending time with the veterans at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, players joined the active duty service members at the USO Warrior and Family Center at Bethesda for lunch.

Sure to be a day both parties will never forget!

GALLERY: Nationals' players and coaches visit Walter Reed Medical Center

Today my teammates and I had the privilege of spending time with some of our vets at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. It was an honor to meet them, and it was inspiring to see their resolve in the face of adversity. — Obi-Sean Kenobi (@whatwouldDOOdo) April 30, 2018

