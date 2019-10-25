WASHINGTON — Two generations of Washingtonians grew up without baseball in their backyards when the Washington Senators broke hearts and left for Texas in 1971. Forty-eight years after the final out was recorded in Washington, Nats Park is preparing to welcome 40,000 fans to the first World Series game ever hosted in the stadium.

The man responsible for financially backing the 15 years leading up to this incomparable moment in D.C. history? A 94-year-old Maryland billionaire, Ted Lerner.

The Nats, formerly the Montreal Expos, spent the first year of their lifespan in D.C. owned by Major League Baseball itself, before the orphan team found the perfect adopted parent fit in real estate developer Ted Lerner. Lerner purchased the fledgling team from the MLB for $450 million in 2006.

The district native beat out seven bidders (including former Seattle Mariners owner Jeffrey Smulyan, Jesse Jackson's son Yusef Jackson and an investor group led by Fred Malek) due to the family nature of his bid which included his son Mark Lerner, and sons-in-law Edward L. Cohen and Robert K. Tanenbaum. The fact that Lerner had memories of spending 25 cents to watch Senators games at Griffith Stadium didn't hurt either.

RELATED: TIMELINE | A look back on the Nationals' history in DC

"It has long been my dream to bring the national pastime back to my hometown," Ted Lerner said on the day of the official ownership transfer. "Now that it's been realized, I plan on doing everything I can to make sure that this franchise becomes an international jewel for MLB, D.C. and the nation."

But securing the team ended up being the easy part for Lerner. What came next, rebuilding a failing franchise and landing flashy free agent signings, took passion and commitment. Thankfully, Lerner's deep pockets were up to the task.

Lerner is one of Maryland's eight billionaires, pulling in the highest net worth in the state at $5.2 billion. He started his empire, Lerner Enterprises, in 1952 with a simple $250 loan from his wife, Annette Lerner, selling real estate on the weekends through law school to support his widowed mother. He has since gone on to become the largest private landowner in the DMV and built area landmarks such as Tysons II, Dulles Town Center and Wheaton Plaza.

Who owns the Washington Nationals? New Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner watches as the Nats take on the Marlins in May 2006. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Washington Nationals president Stan Kasten with Bob Tanenbaum, new owner Ted Lerner, and son Mark Lerner at the offices of baseball commissioner Bud Selig. (AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano) Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner and manager Manny Acta dig up home plate after the teams' last MLB baseball game at RFK Stadium. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) Former President Barack Obama greets Nationals principle owner Ted Lerner and his wife Annette Lerner in the owner's box. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Ted Lerner and his daughter Marla Lerner Tanenbaum (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) The team announced that Ted Lerner is stepping down and will be succeeded by his son after Major League Baseball approved the move at its quarterly meeting in 2018. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) Ted Lerner ceded the role of principal owner to his son Mark Lerner in 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis talks with Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Lerner retired from his role as Managing Principal Owner in 2018, ceding control to his son Mark Lerner.

The Lerner family remains the majority owners, controlling more than 90% of the shares.

RELATED: President Trump will attend Game 5 of the World Series at Nats Park

RELATED: Wise: The Nationals moved on because they listened to the media by keeping their manager and jettisoning Bryce Harper (or not)

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.