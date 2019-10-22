HOUSTON — There will be competition on the baseball diamond and off when the World Series gets underway in Houston on Tuesday.

And that means some friendly rivalries – and maybe a little trash talk – between the two cities.

As the Nationals and Astros prepare to take part in the Fall Classic, their home cities have engaged in a series of bets over who will emerge victoriously. One such wager is taking place between the Houston Foodbank and the Capital Area Foodbank, with a videotaped cheer between employees of both organizations on the line.

“If on the off chance that the Astros should happen to lose, we will gather all our volunteers for a Saturday and film them all doing that NATS cheer that you love so much in your stadium," Brian Greene, Houston Food Bank CEO, said. ”If the Astros win, we expect you to do the same with your volunteers and sing 'Deep in the Heart of Texas,' which is an absolutely lovely song you should want to sing it anyway.”

Another wager between Washington D.C. and Houston comes in the form of a battle between breweries with DC Brau squaring off with Saint Arnold Brewing Company, with the winner receiving a whole lot of beer.

What sort of bets do you have going on for the World Series? Let us know on the WUSA 9 Twitter and Facebook pages.