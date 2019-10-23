HOUSTON — Following a 5-4 victory in Game 1 of the World series on Tuesday night, the Washington Nationals now lay claim to a 1-0 series lead over the Houston Astros.

With Game 2 set for Wednesday night, WUSA 9 sports director Darren Haynes takes a look at 10 things to know about the Nationals heading into what could be another franchise-altering game.

1. The Nationals are the first National League team MLB history to win 5 straight road games in a single postseason.

2. The Nationals can tie an MLB record with 8 straight playoff wins in a single postseason. (2014 Royals, 2005 White Sox, 2004 Red Sox).

3. If the Nationals can take a 2-0 series lead. Of the 55 teams to take a 2-0 series lead in the World Series, 80 percent of them went on to win it all.

4. The Nationals will wear their navy blue alternate jerseys again. They are 8-0 this postseason in their navy blue jersey and 25-5 overall since they alternate jersey debut in 2018.

5. Winner of game 1 wins 64 percent of the time. Eighteen of the last 22 teams to win Game 1 of the World Series have gone on to win it all.

6. Stephen Strasburg (1st overall pick in 2009) starts on Wednesday. Gerrit Cole (Drafted 1st overall in 2011) started on Tuesday. It's the first time two pitchers drafted first round, first overall will make starts in the same World Series.

7. The Nationals have gone 17-2 since Sept 23rd. (Best 19-game stretch in Nationals history (2005-pres.)

8. Second baseman Brian Dozier made a pledge before the Nationals playoff run to donate $5,000 for each playoff win to help a school in Haiti (Ferrier Village Secondary School) and Itawamba Crossroad Ranch, near his hometown of Fulton, MS. The Nationals have now won nine playoff games. Do the math, Brian has pledged $45,000 of his own money to help a school in Haiti and young adults with TBI’s, downs syndrome, and Autism.

9. Ryan Zimmerman now has 5 career postseason HR. With one more home run he will pass Bryce Harper for most in Nationals/Expos postseason history.

10. Fernando Rodney is 42 years and 219 days old. If he takes the field he would be the oldest pitcher to come out of the bullpen at that age since 42-year-old Joe Niekro tossed two innings of relief for the Twins in Game 4 of the 1987 Fall Classic.