WASHINGTON — Stephen Strasburg, the team's 31-year-old pitcher and notorious shy guy, has come out of shell this season.

The Nationals have celebrated home runs with their dugout dances, ranging from salsa dancing to booty shaking to dabbing. Dugout dances are full of creativity, showcasing the personalities of each player.

Someone like Strasburg hasn't had the chance to dance as much as other players, given that home runs aren't as likely for pitchers, not to mention that he usually found straight-faced and stoic between innings.

That all changed earlier this season on July 18, when Strasburg, the Nationals' starting pitcher for Game 2 of the World Series, was seen showing off his best moves following a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves on July 18. Strasburg has only hit four home runs in his 10-year career, which may be why he was willing to let loose.

But Strasburg didn't stop at the regular season. Strasburg showed his best dance moves again with Gerardo Parra during a champagne-filled celebration in the locker room, following the team's National League Championship Series win against the St.Louis Cardinals.

While dugout dances are not uncommon with Parra, whose infamous "Baby Shark" walkup song created a new Nationals choreography tradition, Strasburg has rarely been seen with quite the same hutzpah. Waltzing with Parra in the locker room, it was hard to imagine the self-proclaimed "non-hugger" wasn't opening up more and more to teammates, who have been seen throwing their arms around the pitcher more than once.

Strasburg, who is now a father to two young girls and has a $175 million contract with the Nats, says the moves are still new to him.

"Ah man, I don't know how [those videos] got out," Strasburg said. "It's been a process. You kind of just have to roll with it. They've asked me to dance so many times, I'm bound to get a little better."

