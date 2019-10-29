WASHINGTON — If the Nationals 2019 season has shown us anything, it’s that this team should never be counted out of the fight.

After overcoming a 19-31 start to the season, the second-worst record in the National League at the time, the Nats are in Houston for Game 6 of the World Series, trailing the Astros by a single game.

Losing all three of the first World Series games to be played in Nats Park was a blow to the ego, but with stud pitcher Stephen Strasburg slated to square off against Justin Verlander, the Game 6 rally cry is we are down, but not out.

While both All-Star hurlers are sure to deliver challenges to their opposition, postseason statistics alone should give Nats fans some comfort.

Strasburg is 4-0 this postseason, with a 1.93 ERA over 28 innings pitched, including starts in NLDS Game 2 and 5 against the Dodgers, NLCS Game 3 against the Cardinals and the Nationals' last World Series win in Houston in Game 2. Davey brought him in from the pen for three innings of relief pitching in the Wild Card game against the Brewers, in which he recorded the win. He's undefeated in elimination games throughout his career.

Verlander's career is nothing short of illustrious, with a Cy Young Award and World Series ring on his resume. But the one thing he’s never clocked is a World Series win. He'll be playing with the fire of deprivation in his belly -- er pitching arm -- and is by no means a player to underestimate.

Tuesday marks the 10th game Verlander will start where his team could either clinch a series or be eliminated, and he's currently 4-5 in such situations. Apple to apple stats show that Verlander is 1-3 with a 4.15 ERA this postseason, with his last win recorded in the ALDS against Tampa Bay.

Though Strasburg has only pitched in one World Series game to date in his career, and Verlander will be making his 7th such start, the Astros star is 0-5 in career World Series games with a 5.73 ERA, while Strasburg is 1-0 with a 3.0 ERA.

Our pep talk to the Nationals tonight as they approach this do-or-die game? Finish the fight you started, and win this one for Max!

