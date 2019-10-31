HOUSTON — As it turned out, the Washington Nationals didn't need Stephen Strasburg in Game 7 of the World Series after all.

But that didn't stop the 31-year-old right-hander from walking away with some extra hardware on Wednesday night.

Moments after the Nationals concluded their 6-2 Game 7 victory over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Strasburg was named the series' most valuable player. Starting Games 2 and 6 both on the road, the 3-time All-Star picked up two wins, allowing just 4 runs and 12 hits in 14.1 innings pitched, while tallying a 2.51 ERA and 14 strikeouts.

In Game 2 of the series on Oct. 23, Strasburg pitched six innings, allowing 7 hits and 2 runs in what was ultimately a 12-3 Washington win. With the Nationals facing elimination in Game 6 on Tuesday night, he turned in one of the most dominant performances of his career, surrendering 5 hits and 2 runs in 8.1 innings pitched as Washington forced Wednesday night's Game 7 with a 5-2 victory.

Strasburg's ability to pitch into the ninth inning on Tuesday not only helped the Nationals force Wednesday night's Game 7, but allowed the team to enter the winner-take-all matchup with a fresh bullpen. That advantage prove to pay dividends for Washington, as Patrick Corbin pitched three scoreless innings of relief after ace Max Scherzer allowed two runs in five innings.

Selected by the Nationals with the No. 1 pick of the 2009 draft, Scherzer has spent the entirety of his 10-year Major League career with Washington.

