WASHINGTON — Former Nationals and Orioles manager Frank Robinson is poor health, and has spent the past several months in hospice according to USA Today.

Robinson made history when the Hall of Famer became Major League Baseball's first African American manager in 1975, when he became player-manager for the Cleveland Indians.

In his first at bat as a player-manager, he hit a home run.

Robinson had his greatest success as a manager with the Orioles in 1989, when he led Baltimore to a 87-75 record. The previous season, the Orioles lost 107 games. Frank Robinson won AL manager of the year in 1989.

In 2002, Robinson became the Expos manager. He would be with the team through Montreal's move to Washington.

On April 20, 2006, Frank Robinson won his 1000th career game as a manager. A little more than five months later, Robinson managed his final game October 1, 2006.

Before his managerial career, Frank Robinson enjoyed great success as an outfielder.

Robinson was 14-time all-star, and is the only player ever to win the MVP award in both the American and National leagues.

Robinson won two World Series titles with the Orioles as a player, and was named World Series MVP in 1966.

Frank Robinson was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.