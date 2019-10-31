WASHINGTON — They defied the odds and they came home as World Series Champions. The Nationals have made history after they beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 7 of the World Series, coming back with the team's first-ever championship title.

Fans were everywhere: Houston, the DMV, glued in front of TV screens across the country. Social media unified the celebratory movement, with memes and gifs galore.

Relive the magic. Over and over and over because the Nationals are World Series Champions!

RELATED: Cheers, chants of 'lock him up' greet President Trump at World Series

RELATED: Here's how much money the World Series teams could each take home

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.