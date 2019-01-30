WASHINGTON — We're closing in on spring training, and Bryce Harper still hasn't signed with a team.

Despite the belief on social media that Bryce could sign with the Phillies on Tuesday, the day came and went with no new news about the outfielder's future.

That being said, a handful of police departments recruited the outfielder on Twitter.

The Philadelphia police department "broke the news" that Bryce was coming to Philly.

The Philadelphia police department tweeted, "The rumors are true*: Bryce Harper* is coming to Philadelphia [police]*. It's a multi-year deal worth $51,245 per year to start, with a city option to increase annually. Please refer all questions regarding Manny Machado to @PhillyFireDept."

DC's police department refused to throw in the towel on getting Bryce Harper.

"Nice try, Philly," tweeted DC's metropolitan police department. "Bryce Harper, we offer a multi-year deal worth $58,163 per year to start, with annual leave, paid holidays, saving plans, & other benefits in DC! #JoinMPD #BecomeMPD"

St. Louis County police even got in on the fun tweeting, "Hold on with that "verbal agreement," @PhillyPolice. Turns out @Bharper3407 didn't value Kris Bryant's opinion. Our deal with him is on paper w/ starting pay at $52,208, benefits, and great career opportunities. You can join our team too by visiting: stlouiscountypolice.com.

You gotta give credit to St. Louis County PD and Philadelphia Police for the solid photoshop work.

While we shouldn't expect a drastic change in occupation for Bryce Harper, if you are looking for a job in law enforcement there are three police departments that I know are hiring.

To join DC's Metropolitan Police Department: https://mpdc.dc.gov/service/join-mpd

To join Philadelphia's Police Department: https://joinphillypd.com/

To join St. Louis County's Police Department: https://www.stlouiscountypolice.com/Careers