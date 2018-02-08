WASHINGTON – Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones has come to the rescue of D.C.'s first majority black little league team to win the city's championship.

Jones said he has been following the Mamie Johnson Little League since they won the DC Little League Championship last month. It was the first time a majority black team will play in the championship tournament in 31 years.

RELATED: Majority black DC little league team needs $10K to go to championship

The team is now preparing to head to the regional little league tournament in Bristol, CT on Friday, but they need to raise $10,000 to get there.

That is where Jones comes in. After a tweet from WUSA9's Delia Gonçalves caught Jones' eye, he retweeted, "Amazing. How can I help?"

Amazing. How can I help. — 10 (@SimplyAJ10) August 1, 2018

RELATED: A majority black youth baseball team becomes the first to win DC Little League championship game

Gonçalves Facetimed with Jones as the team was aboard a plan heading to Texas.

THE @SimplyAJ10 on #FaceTime:"I want to give these kids an opportunity" like someone game him. On HIS birthday, he is giving the gift of a trip to the regional #littleleague tournament for DC's majority black little league team #Mamiejohnson #PayingItForward @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/DjCPeAKj2W — Delia Gonçalves (@deliangoncalves) August 2, 2018

"I just want to give an opportunity to these kids," Jones said. "Me being the selfless person that I am, and being a black man wanting to integrate the sport of baseball this was a no-brainer."

No official word on exactly how much Adam Jones will help with.

If you would like to help, click here.

© 2018 WUSA