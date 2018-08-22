(WUSA 9) - This wasn't how the 2018 season was supposed to go for the Nationals.

Back in March, Sports Illustrated picked the Nationals to win the franchise's first World Series.

Our 2018 World Series prediction: Nationals over Yankees https://t.co/jBTzDZpyRZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 20, 2018

The magazine highlighted pitchers Sean Doolittle, Brandon Kintzler, and Ryan Madson as a big reason why the Nationals possibly could be better than last year's 97-win campaign.

Now Kintzler is with the Cubs, Madson and Doolittle are on the disabled list, and the Nats are on the outside looking in on the NL playoff race.

Tuesday, Washington appeared to throw in the towel on the team's playoff hopes when the ball club traded Daniel Murphy and Matt Adams to playoff contending teams for prospects and cash.

For Murphy, Tuesday's moves were disappointing,

"It's really bittersweet," Murphy told reporters Tuesday. "[I] sat at this podium probably two and a half years ago. The Washington Nationals were the only offer I had. They took a chance on me three years ago. I feel very disappointed in myself that it kinda came to this point."

For general manager Mike Rizzo the Nationals road trip against the Cubs and Cardinals, and the three home games against the Marlins, were the determining factor in whether or not the team would look to move veteran players.

"There was a lot of thought put into it," said Rizzo. "We felt that coming off that road trip, and into this most recent homestand, was a time that was a litmus test for us. It was something we put into play four days ago, and we felt the timing was right to make the vital decisions that we had to make."

In a letter to Nationals fans, managing principal owner Mark Lerner said the team was looking towards the future.

"I believed in this team, and would have loved to see them all play healthy together this season," said Lerner in the letter. "However, the time has come for us to make decisions that will bolster our roster for next season and beyond."

While the Nats are mathematically in the playoff race, they're a long shot to make the playoffs. Washington trails Atlanta in the NL East by 7.5 games through Tuesday's games. They're a full six games back in the race for the second wild card spot.

