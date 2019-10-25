WASHINGTON — If we told you back in June that the Nats would take the World Series home to Washington, D.C., you would have called us crazy. And rightfully so — they were 19-31 through their first 50 games of the year.

Despite the rough start, here we are, and Nats Park will host its first ever World Series games this weekend. If you don't already have tickets, get ready to empty your bank account.

The cheapest tickets left for Friday's Game 3 are hovering around $1,200 — and those are for standing room only. That's a $400 jump from when we first checked on Wednesday night. If you can afford that ticket, make sure you can afford some comfortable shoes (and maybe some lifts to make sure you can see).

Just for fun, we decided to compare these astronomical prices to the Redskins next home game just 10 miles east. And... wow.

Tickets for the Redskins November 17 game against the New York Jets are as low as $19 for nosebleeds. That's more than 6,000 percent cheaper than he cheapest World Series ticket in D.C.

Sure, this isn't exactly a fair comparison. One team is playing in the World Series for the first time ever, and the other is playing... the Jets. But, any broke college students who are Nats fans (like me) might remember paying even LESS than $20 for last-minute tickets as recently as May.

The highest average resale ticket price the Redskins saw last year was $255 against the Cowboys, according to SeatGeek. The most current numbers for Friday's Game 3 average price is over $1,500.

Of course, prices are going to shoot up when there's a highly-anticipated game happening. The same thing happened when the Capitals played in the Stanley Cup finals in 2018. But there seems to be something different about this Nats run.

"These will almost certainly end up as the hottest tickets we have ever seen in the D.C. area," Seatgeek's Chris Leyden said. "With a win [Friday] night in Game 3, we may see the Game 4 prices jump even higher."

There's money to be made from a huge milestone like this one, and ticket prices aren't the only ones skyrocketing. Flights, hotels and ride-shares are going to go sky high this weekend. Better start looking for coins in the couch now.

