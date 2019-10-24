WASHINGTON — There was no better place than Nats Park on Wednesday for 14,500 crazed fans to watch as the Washington Nationals proved they are going to do whatever it takes to finish the fight.
The crushing 12-3 victory over the Astros puts the Nats ahead in the series 2-0.
For comparison, the lowest game attendance recorded at Nats Park in 2019 was 14,628 on July 24 for the first game of a double header against the Colorado Rockies.
That means that nearly as many people showed up to the stadium when there wasn't even a live game playing to cheer the Nats on to victory with their neighbors. That is some serious Natitude!
The Nationals will play their first home World Series game in Nats Park Friday, followed by Game 4 on Saturday and, if needed, Game 5 on Sunday.
RELATED: Nationals crush Astros in Game 2 of the World Series, 12-3
Game 6 and 7, if necessary, would be played back at Minute Maid Park in Houston on October 29 and 30, respectively.
RELATED: Adam Eaton's epic dugout dance has the internet going crazy
RELATED: Here's the super-secret way to get to Nationals Park and avoid the crowds
RELATED: Best spots at Nats Park for Standing Room Only tickets
RELATED: World Series Game 2 Live Updates: #StoptheFight Nationals crushing Astros
Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.