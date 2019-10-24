WASHINGTON — There was no better place than Nats Park on Wednesday for 14,500 crazed fans to watch as the Washington Nationals proved they are going to do whatever it takes to finish the fight.

The crushing 12-3 victory over the Astros puts the Nats ahead in the series 2-0.

For comparison, the lowest game attendance recorded at Nats Park in 2019 was 14,628 on July 24 for the first game of a double header against the Colorado Rockies.

That means that nearly as many people showed up to the stadium when there wasn't even a live game playing to cheer the Nats on to victory with their neighbors. That is some serious Natitude!

The Nationals will play their first home World Series game in Nats Park Friday, followed by Game 4 on Saturday and, if needed, Game 5 on Sunday.

Game 6 and 7, if necessary, would be played back at Minute Maid Park in Houston on October 29 and 30, respectively.

GALLERY: Game 2 Best Moments Simone Biles didn't just throw the 1st pitch of Game 2 of the World Series -- she flipped and twisted, too. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Gymnast Simone Biles is handed the ceremonial first pitch ball before Game 2 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, right, is forced out at third by Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon after trying to steal during the first inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Washington Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Houston Astros' Alex Bregman celebrates in the dugout after a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) The Washington Nationals celebrate after Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. The Nationals won 5-4 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws during the first inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon hits a two-run scoring double during the first inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon smiles during batting practice for Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Washington Nationals' Kurt Suzuki rounds the bases after a home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

