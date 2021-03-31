Nats Park is open again! | Here's what has changed and what you can expect at the stadium this season

It's been almost a year and a half since the last time the Nationals played in front of fans at Nats Park. Here's what you'll see at the stadium this season!

WASHINGTON — It’s been a minute since the last time fans were able to watch their Nationals play a home game, in person, at Nationals Park. The last time was Game 5 of the World Series on Oct. 27, 2019. Yea, when the Baby Shark song wasn't played out yet.

One year, four-months, and five days would pass until Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that Nationals Park will be permitted to admit 5,000 fans for MLB Opening Day on April 1.

So what will be new at Nationals Park during the 2021 season?

Mobile ordering will be a great way for fans to keep socially distant at ballgames, and cut down on in-person contact.

Step 1: Scan the QR code from your seat, or open the MLB Ballpark app and tap on Mobile Ordering. If you do not have the app, you can download it here.

Step 2: Select your stand.

Step 3: Select items you wish to order.

Step 4: Tap Add to Cart to select more items or tap Order Now to purchase.

Step 5: Enter your information, pay with eCASH, credit card or Apple Pay, and tap Order

The last time Nationals park even had fans in attendance was three days later on Oct. 30, during a World Series watch party. Since then, safety protocols and social distancing have gotten a lot stricter amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The complete list of protocols at National Park, along with additional details and frequently asked questions, can be found here.

Here is a look at the promotional items and events happening at Nationals Park this season:

PROMOTIONAL ITEMS

Bobbleheads:

Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4 vs. New York Mets — Davey Martinez World Series Bobblehead presented by GEICO

May — Daniel Hudson Bobblehead presented by SAIC

August — Victor Robles Bobblehead presented by Delta Air Lines

Apparel:

May — Nationals Tote Bag Cooler presented by Kaiser Permanente

June — World Series Grocery Tote presented by MLB Network

September — Zip Up Jacket presented by PenFed

EVENTS AT NATIONALS PARK

Beltway Series presented by Inova — The Washington Nationals will host their neighbors from the North in the annual Beltway Series against the Baltimore Orioles during a three-game series from Friday, May 21 through Sunday, May 23.

Military Branch Series — The Nationals will celebrate the U.S. Navy, Army, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Air Force with a pregame ceremony and the Salute to Service.

U.S. Navy Day — Wednesday, May 12 vs. Philadelphia Phillies

U.S. Army Day — Monday, June 14 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

U.S. Marine Corps Day — Monday, July 19 vs. Miami Marlins

U.S. Coast Guard Day — Tuesday, August 3 vs. Philadelphia Phillies

U.S. Air Force Day — Tuesday, September 14 vs. Miami Marlins

Patriotic Series presented by SAIC — The Patriotic Series presented by SAIC honors the men and women of the U.S. military. This series features special programming, pregame assets, and patriotic uniforms.

Military Appreciation Day — Monday, April 19 vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Memorial Day — Sunday, May 30 vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Independence Day — Sunday, July 4 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Heroes Day — Monday, September 6 vs. New York Mets

Equipment Drive — On Sunday, June 13 against the San Francisco Giants, the Nationals will host the annual Equipment Drive to encourage fans to donate their new and gently used baseball equipment. The event will be hosted in partnership with Leveling the Playing Field and donated equipment will benefit Rockville RBI, one of the Nationals Team UP leagues.

Nationals Philanthropies Day — Join us on Monday, August 30 against the Philadelphia Phillies to celebrate Nationals Philanthropies, the charitable arm of the Washington Nationals, their year-round charitable work in the local community, and raise awareness for the Philanthropies cornerstone programs and fundraising initiatives.

SPECIAL FOR KIDS

Kids Giveaways presented by Harris Teeter:

Sunday, April 18 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks — Short Sleeve Hoodie

May — Screech Travel Pillow

June — Sunglasses

August — Lunchbox

Kids Opening Day: On Sunday, April 18 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Nationals invite the team’s youngest fans to help kick off the 2021 season and celebrate Screech’s birthday!