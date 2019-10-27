WASHINGTON — The outfits and costumes were on point Saturday night as Nationals fans made their way to Nationals Park gate before Game 4.

Throughout all of the spirit, Baby Shark costumes turned a sea of red into shark week. There were also a lot of daddy and mommy sharks throughout the night, ranging from fin hats to full-on shark outfits.

“I’ve been following the team ever since they came to DC and I’ve never seen them this close so if just this one song or one chomp to bring them together is awesome,” one longtime fan said.

He said he got a shark costume for Halloween, but made a dual purpose out of it for Game 4.

“I love it every time it comes on," the fan said. "I know some people are annoyed by it, but I think it’s awesome seeing everyone in unison every time it comes on. It’s cool to watch."

Shark costumes weren’t the only outfits on deck, as many fans remade their old Harper jerseys anew.

Whether it's a sea of red or a custom costumes, Nats fans have delivered this series. Let's keep it going for the next games!

