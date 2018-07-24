(WUSA 9) - Doug Harris is the Nationals Assistant General Manager. He's also a loving husband and father.

Doug is battling cancer.

Harris has leukemia specifically, and had previously received bone marrow transplants.

The bone marrow transplants were not enough to completely eliminate the cancer.

The next recommended course of treatment is CAR-T cell therapy,

The problem is that this particular course of treatment is in the trial stage, and is not covered by insurance. Doug and his family need to come up with around $400,000 to pay for this course of treatment.

Doug's wife, Lisa, has started a GoFundMe page hoping that the generosity of others will make it possible for Doug Harris to afford the cancer treatment.

Harris' employer, the Nationals, have not publicly helped finance his treatments.

There's been mixed reaction on social media as to whether the Nats should help the Harrises with the financial burden..

The owner giving $400,000 away of his $5 billion is roughly the equivalent of someone with $10,000 donating $3 — Andrew Tornetta (@AndrewTornetta) July 22, 2018

If I’m the owner of the @Nationals, which means I’m worth 5.2 Billion Dollars, I’d be embarrassed if one of my employees had to start a GoFundMe page to battle expenses due to leukemia. https://t.co/MrL7mfZrax — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) July 22, 2018

I believe the reasons for this employee having to seek funding are: 1. Experimental treatment not paid for by his company's insurance. 2. Potential future obligations for all employees. The company pays for this, they'd potentially be on the hook for all uninsured medical claims. — Jim Hassert (@jhassert) July 22, 2018

The Nationals released a statement saying:

“Doug has been a beloved member of our organization for almost nine years. He has been instrumental in the success of our ball club, working with our players from the day they join our organization to the day they step onto the major league field. From the moment we learned of his initial diagnosis three years ago, we have supported him and his family and will continue to do so.”

If you want to donate money to help the Harrises pay for Doug's treatment, you can click here.

