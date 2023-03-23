Here's a list of all the special ticket events for the Washington Nationals 2023 season

From Star Wars Day to one of the many College Day Series games, here's a look at some dates you can bring your Natitude to Nationals Park.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals will have fans feeling like they are sliding into home base with their full list of events for the 2023 season.

The Nats will have your full calendar in swing with a schedule packed with special ticketing events this season. And best of all - there is no catch, just fun. From fan-favorites like Pups in the Park, College Days and Ladies Night, here is a look at all the events that will have you striking out when it comes to plans.

Pups in the Park will make its way on the calendar for six days during the season. People who get tickets on these days and get a special ticket in the outfield reserved section can bring their furever friend (with the purchase of a separate dog ticket.) In addition Cat-urday will also make a return with a special themed item being given away on the date for cat lovers.

Night OUT, the longest-running Pride event in MLB, will happen on June 6, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month. Fans who purchase a special Night OUT ticket will receive an exclusive t-shirt with $5 of each special ticket sold donated to Team DC. The first 20,000 fans through the gates will also receive a Screech Night OUT bobblehead.

May 4 – Weather Day

June 20 – Italian Heritage Day

July 26 – Camp Day

July 31 – Intern Day

Aug. 19 – HBCU/Divine 9 Day

Aug. 19 – Cat-urday presented by Temptations

Aug. 31 – Ladies Night

Sept. 2 – Faith Day

Sept. 3 – Jewish Heritage Day

Sept. 19 – Deaf Awareness Day

Sept. 21 – Hispanic Heritage Day

Sept. 24 – Filipino Heritage Day

Multiple Dates – Pups in the Park presented by Pedigree Foundation (April 16, May 19, June 7, Aug. 16, Sept. 5, Sept. 23)

Multiple Dates – Youth Baseball Day (May 21, June 18)

Multiple Dates – Girl Scout Day (April 29, Sept. 24)

Multiple Dates – Scout Day (April 30, Sept. 23)

Multiple Dates – Teacher Appreciation Day (April 14, Sept. 18)

Various Dates – College Day Series, including Howard University, UMD, WVU, Clemson, Syracuse, VMI, Penn State, UVA, Baylor, WCAC, W&M, JMU, VA-Tech, Radford, ODU, GW, Georgetown and George Mason

April 4 – Patriotic Series: Military Appreciation Day presented by PenFed

May 1 – National Guard Day, presented by Raytheon Technologies

May 25 – Patriotic Series: Memorial Day presented by PenFed

June 2 – U.S. Navy Day, presented by Raytheon Technologies

June 16 – U.S. Army Day, presented by Raytheon Technologies

July 4 – Patriotic Series: Independence Day presented by PenFed

July 21 – U.S. Space Force Day, presented by Raytheon Technologies

Aug. 1 – U.S. Coast Guard Day, presented by Raytheon Technologies

Aug. 16 – U.S. Marine Corps Day, presented by Raytheon Technologies

Sept. 10 – Patriotic Series: Heroes Day – September 11th Remembrance presented by PenFed

Sept. 18 – U.S. Air Force Day, presented by Raytheon Technologies

Theme Days: