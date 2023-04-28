x
Pirates-Nationals rained out; split doubleheader Saturday

The game was postponed because of rain and will be made up Saturday as part of a day-night doubleheader.
Baseball on the field

WASHINGTON — The game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Washington Nationals scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of rain and will be made up Saturday as part of a day-night, split-admission doubleheader.

The teams already were scheduled to play at 1:05 p.m. Saturday. The makeup game will begin at 6:05 p.m.

With rain expected to continue throughout the rest of the day, the series opener was called off Friday about four hours before the scheduled first pitch.

Washington will start left-hander Patrick Corbin (1-3, 5.88 ERA) in the afternoon game. Right-hander Chad Kuhl (0-1, 7.36), Friday's scheduled starter, will start the second one.

Pittsburgh did not immediately announce its pitching plans for the doubleheader. The Pirates were set to start left-hander Rich Hill (2-2, 4.85 ERA) on Friday and listed right-hander Vince Velasquez (3-2, 3.76) as the starter Saturday before the rainout.

