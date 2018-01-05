There's trolling, and then there's next level trolling.

The Nationals exhibited the latter in an expert way on Monday.

As you probably know, the Washington Capitals are in a best-of seven series with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Capitals won game 2, 4-1, thanks in part to a no goal call at 10:57 of the third period just when the Penguins thought they had made it a one-goal game.

A closer look.



No goal.



10:57 left and the Penguins trail 3-1. pic.twitter.com/FKgotwGGVN — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 29, 2018

The Caps are in Pittsburgh this week for games 3 and 4.

Perhaps purely by coincidence, or savvy scheduling by Major League Baseball, the Pittsburgh Pirates are in DC, Monday-Thursday for a four game series against the Nationals.

The Nationals marketing department has taken advantage of both DC teams playing Pittsburgh teams with a brilliant promotion.

Get lower-level tickets to watch us #BeatPittsburgh this week for just $10.57!



Code: NOGOAL



🎟️ // https://t.co/BpKRNjwtsG pic.twitter.com/XU5CsOS7e7 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 30, 2018

Yes, you can buy lower-level tickets to Nationals games against the Pirates this week for just 10.57. That's the same time of the no goal call in the Capitals game. The code you have to enter: NOGOAL.

The DC based sports teams have been known to support each other. Max Scherzer, Bryce Harper, and manager Dave Martinez were at game 1 of the Caps-Penguins series because it was their day off. But this is next level petty, and I'm here for all of it.

Well done Nationals.

