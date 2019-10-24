HOUSTON — The Washington Nationals entered the 2019 World Series as the biggest underdog in the Fall Classic in more than a decade.

Those oddsmakers, however, apparently didn't take into account that the Nationals have luck on their side.

What started as a fashion choice earlier this postseason has since turned into superstition as the Nationals have become attached to their navy blue alternate jerseys. Since first donning the jerseys in the American League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington has amassed an 8-0 record in their alternate look, including a 5-4 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman hits a home run during the second inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AP

But while the Astros possess the power to stop the Nationals from wearing their lucky jerseys by wearing their own navy alternates at home, it appears Houston isn't as superstitious as Washington now is. According to WUSA 9 sports director Darren Haynes, the Astros have agreed not to wear their navy blue alternate jerseys in any of the remaining World Series games in Houston, paving the way for the Nationals to stick with their current look through the remainder of the series.

First introduced ahead of the 2018 season, the Nationals' navy blue uniforms -- which also feature a navy blue cap with a red brim -- have been one of the team's more popular, but seldom-worn looks. It'd be tough, however, to argue with the success the team has found with the threads, which feature "Nationals" in a white cursive font across the chest, as Washington has amassed a 25-5 record in the alternate unis.

Already, it'd be tough to argue that the uniforms don't have a prominent place in team history. But with three more wins, the Nationals' blue unis might as well be immortal.