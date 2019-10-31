HOUSTON — Following a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros in Game 7 on Wednesday night, the Washington Nationals are World Series champions.

But while the celebration at Minute Maid Park gets underway, some are already looking ahead to next year.

Moments after Daniel Hudson struck out Michael Brantley for the final out of the 2019 season, Bovada released its odds for who will win next season's World Series. And despite their newfound status as the defending champions, Washington possesses only the sixth-best odds to win the 2020 World Series, trailing the Houston Astros, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox.

At +1500 odds, a successful wager on the Nationals to win the 2020 World Series would profit a bettor $1,500.

Underdog status, of course, is nothing new for the Nationals, who entered the 2019 World Series as the biggest underdog in baseball's championship round since 2007. Nevertheless, Washington went on to win all four of its road games in Houston, capturing the city's first World Series title since the 1924 Senators.

Next year's Nationals team, however, could look different from the one currently celebrating in the visitor's clubhouse at Minute Maid Park. Key contributors Anthony Rendon, Howie Kendrick and Sean Doolittle will each be free agents, while the team possesses player options on Ryan Zimmerman, Yan Gomes and Adam Eaton. At the very least, the Nationals will return one of the top rotations in baseball, with Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Anibal Sanchez each under contract with the team through 2021.

For now, it's simply too early to predict what the Nationals' roster will look like come Opening Day. Plus, there are more pressing matters -- including a parade -- at hand.

