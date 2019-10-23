Nationals fans have descended on Houston from all across the country to see them play in the World Series.

Maddie Beattie came further than all of them.

She lives in Australia.

“I actually didn’t even know if I was going to come to Houston or New York,” Beattie said. “I just bought a ticket to LA and figured I’d fly anywhere.

“Anywhere they ended up, I was ready.”

Beattie grew up in Bethesda, Maryland and went to Walt Whitman High School. She moved to Australia after marrying a man who was from there. But she always told him -- and her boss at her advertising firm -- it was her dream to go to a World Series game with her dad, Michael Kane.

And if that ever happened, she said was dropping everything and going to Game 1.

"We had tickets lined up for New York and we had tickets lined up for Houston,” Kane said, noting Maddie flew back to the states before the American League Championship was decided and the Astros were locked in as the Nationals' World Series opponent.

“And we had a place to stay in New York and we are staying with friends in Cady, Texas,” which is a Houston suburb, Kane said.

“Fly back to Australia tomorrow,” Beattie said as she left Minute Maid Park Tuesday night, the memories of a Nationals game 1 victory to pass the time on the long trip home.

Kane is traveling back to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware where he retired to. He says he’s still looking for a ticket to Game 3 at Nationals Park Friday night.