HOUSTON — With a win on Tuesday night, the Washington Nationals will have the opportunity to play for their city's first World Series title since 1933.

Apparently Dave Martinez wasn't willing to wait until Wednesday to make his run at history.

After Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was called out on a controversial base-runner's interference call in the top of the seventh inning, Martinez left the visitor's dugout to argue the call. But after a lengthy review and Washington calling the game under protest, Martinez returned to his team's dugout, where he watched a 2-run Anthony Rendon home run give Washington a 5-2 lead, and that seemed to settle that.

Or so we thought.

After the top of the seventh inning came to an end, Martinez returned to the field, this time arguing the call more vigorously. For his efforts, the second-year Washington skipper was ejected, becoming the first manager to be tossed from a World Series contest since Bobby Cox of the Atlanta Braves in 1996.

The play in question came in the top of the seventh inning with Washington leading 3-2 and catcher Yan Gomes on first base. After Turner hit a dribbler to pitcher Brad Peacock, he ran toward first and turned toward second as Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel failed to come up with the ball.

Turner, however, was ruled out due to interference as the umpires ruled that his contact with Gurriel's glove was impermissible. According to the MLB rule book, the call was a judgement call by the umpires as to whether or not Turner intentionally made contact with the fielder or interfered with the throw.

The Nationals entered Tuesday night's Game 6 of the World Series trailing the Astros 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. With a win, Washington would force a winner-take-all Game 7 on Wednesday night.

