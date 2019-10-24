WASHINGTON — D.C. officials say driving is just about the worst way you can get to Nats Park for World Series home games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Thousands will flock to Metro which is running extra service through Navy Yard/Ballpark Metro, the closest station to the stadium. If you’re looking to beat the logjam of people, we’ve compiled a few alternatives to beat the crowds getting to games.

Capitol South Metro is on the transit system’s Blue, Orange, and Silver Lines. It’s only seven blocks from Nationals Park— and could be especially useful for Marylanders driving to and parking at New Carrollton. Capitol South is about a 20-minute walk or five-minute bike ride from the stadium, according to Google Maps. There is a Capital Bikeshare just outside the station on D Street Southeast and two more nearby.



Also, for those who want to get to the game on two wheels but don’t have any, Capital Bikeshare will host a bike corral at First Street and N Street for each home game. The corrals will begin two hours before the first pitch and remain open until 30 minutes after each game ends, according to the District Department of Transportation.

Waterfront Metro is another good alternative. It’s on the Green Line, just like Navy Yard Metro. According to Google Maps, the station is about a seven-block, or 15-minute walk, from Nationals Park gate at Half Street.

These alternatives also work for those trying to bypass big Navy Yard crowds leaving Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Saturday when the entire Metro system closes at 1 a.m.

But your options after Game 5 on Sunday are more limited. The Metro system typically closes at 11 p.m. Metro says it is running special service from Navy Yard, which will stay open for fans in line 20 minutes after the game ends. Metro says all other stations will be exit-only. The District Department of Transportation suggests using the New Jersey Avenue entrance of the station, not Half Street.

