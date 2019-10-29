HOUSTON — The Washington Nationals don't know yet if they'll be able to force a Game 7 against the Houston Astros in the 2019 World Series.

But if they do, they'll have their best pitcher on the mound.

After missing his scheduled start in Game 5 on Sunday due to back spasms, Nationals ace Max Scherzer will be ready to start Game 7 on Wednesday should Washington avoid elimination in Game 6 against the Houston Astros on Tuesday. After initially jumping out to a 2-0 series lead, the Nationals dropped three straight games to the Astros in Washington, giving Houston the opportunity to clinch its second World Series in three seasons on Tuesday night.

"As of right now, yes," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said when asked if Scherzer could start in Game 7. "He's good."

That means with their backs against the wall, the Nationals will potentially have their two best pitchers on the mound with Stephen Strasburg taking the mound for Washington in Game 6 on Tuesday night. Picking up the win in the Nationals' 12-3 victory in Game 2, Strasburg pitched 6 innings, allowing 7 hits and 2 runs while recording 7 strikeouts.

Should the right-handed Strasburg once again help pave the way for a Washington win, it would pave the way for Scherzer to make his return to the mound on Wednesday for a winner-take-all Game 7. Assuming the 35-year-old right-hander is at full strength, one could argue there's nobody else the Nationals would rather be relying on, as the 3-time Cy Young Award winner has amassed a 3-0 record in five appearances this postseason, compiling a 2.16 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 25 innings pitched.

In Washington's 5-4 victory in Game 1 of the World Series, Scherzer earned the win, pitching 5 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 runs while recording 7 strikeouts.

"I'm good," Scherzer told reporters after finishing a throwing session in the outfield of Minute Maid Park ahead of Game 6 on Tuesday