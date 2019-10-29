HOUSTON — Following a seven-month run, the Washington Nationals' season all comes down to one game.

Perhaps, two.

After winning the first two games of the 2019 World Series, the National League champs find themselves on the brink of elimination, trailing the Houston Astros 3-2 heading into Tuesday night's Game 6. That means the Nationals need another win in Houston to force a Game 7, where Washington expects its ace Max Scherzer to start after the 3-time Cy Young Award winner missed his scheduled start in Game 5 due to back spasms.

Forcing a winner-take-all Game 7, however, will be easier said than done as the Astros outscored the Nationals by a combined score of 19-3 in Games 3-5. But with its back against the wall, Washington will have one of its best pitchers on the mound with Stephen Strasburg getting the start against Houston's Justin Verlander, who is looking to pick up his first win in five career World Series starts.

What follows is an inning-by-inning live blog of Tuesday night's Game 6, complete with highlights and analysis.

Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman hits an RBI double during the fifth inning of Game 3 of the baseball National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

AP

