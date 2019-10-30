WASHINGTON — We are coming to that point in the World Series where the color commentators have exhausted their bag of tricks -- a.k.a entertaining stats to debut at a moment's notice. When we start discussing player height, you know they are scraping the bottom of the barrel.

And the player who most frequently gets brought up in the height conversation is Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who currently stands as the shortest player in Major League Baseball, at 5 feet 6 inches. But there are actually more than 100 players under 6 feet in the MLB, including six Nationals players.

While five of the six are listed as 5 feet 11 inches, right fielder Adam Eaton tops out at 5 feet 9 inches. In this historic World Series run alone he's rocking a .316 average with six hits, two home runs --including one in Tuesday's Game 6 -- and three RBIs.

Other MLB players giving the vertically challenged bragging rights include the Ozzie Albies, at 5 feet 8 inches and Mookie Betts, Dustin Pedroia,Kolten Wong and José Ramírez all at 5 feet 9 inches.

Right fielder Adam Eaton is the Nationals shortest member of the roster. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

