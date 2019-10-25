WASHINGTON — At a typical 21st birthday party, one might expect a birthday cake, some booze and a handful of friends.

Friday night isn't your typical 21st birthday party.

For Juan Soto, birthday gifts include a personal cake delivered by David Ortiz and Alex Rodriquez, cards signed by fans outside the stadium, and of course: Game 3 of the World Series, the first World Series game D.C. has seen since 1933.

RELATED: It's Juan Soto's 21st birthday today. To celebrate, we found 21 of the best Nationals dugout dances

Before Game 3, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz joined Soto on the field to present a birthday cake and see a practice swing or two. Both the retired baseball legends took a selfie with Soto and also sang him happy birthday.

Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz watch Juan Soto swing before Game 3.

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz take a selfie with Juan Soto before Game 3.

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Even Soto's family joined in on the birthday wishes. Juan Soto Sr. caught up with WUSA9 sports reporter Darren Haynes before Game 3 and said seeing his son in the series was a "blessing from God."

"It is spectacular and surprising to know that playing in the World Series, only a few people do," Soto Sr. said through an interpreter. "It is a present from God... all the Soto family thinks it is a blessing."

Soto Sr., who played in a Santo Domingo local men’s league, said the family isn't planning on doing anything too big for his birthday as Juan has a lot of work ahead of himself tonight with a World Series and all.

"Something familiar, cozy, small because he's working right now," Soto Sr. said. "He has work to do, so something small and with family."

WATCH: Juan Soto Sr. talks his son's birthday and the World Series ahead of Game 3.

Fans even gathered around to sign a giant birthday card set up by Events DC outside of the Salt Line to wish Soto a happy “Twenty-Juan” birthday. The Salt Line, a restaurant located at the Wharf and a frequent post-game stop for Nats players, is partially owned by first baseman Ryan Zimmerman.

RELATED: 'Termina la pelea' | This Dominican restaurant is fueling the Nationals to 'finish the fight'

Outside of the stadium and the Wharf, Soto also received birthday wishes from some Nats fan who share his heritage. Dominican Power Barbershop in Takoma, Md. showed their Soto pride by singing feliz cumpleaños to the Nats player.

WATCH: Dominican Power Barbershop wishes Juan Soto a happy birthday from Takoma Park, Md.

And inside the stadium, fans decided to try and sing happy birthday right from left field.

Whether the team wins or loses tonight, it is sure to be a birthday he'll remember.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.