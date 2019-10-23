WASHINGTON — Washington, D.C. already has a reason to cheer in this World Series: free tacos! As part of Taco Bell's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion, fans get a free Doritos® Locos taco when a base is stolen during World Series play.

Trea Turner's infield single to shortstop to start the game, followed by a stolen second base, earns him the title of Taco Hero, and a free taco for fans!

The date when fans can redeem their free taco voucher is yet to be announced.

