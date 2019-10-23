WASHINGTON — While "Baby Shark" has been blasting throughout the streets of D.C., another aquatic creature in Florida has also been in the Nats spirit.

Meet Nicholas, an Atlantic bottlenose dolphin who lives at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Gibstonton, Florida. The dolphin, who was rescued in 2002 after being gound stranded with severe sunburns, has been predicting all sorts of sporting championship games since 2017.

He's chosen winners from the Stanley Cup to the World Cup, and even correctly chose North Carolina as the NCAA Basketball Championship winner in 2017. Now, he's chosen the Nats. In a press release, the aquarium said Nicholas made his pick Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. -- hours before the Nats ended up winning Game 1 of the World Series.

WATCH: Nicholas make his choice for this year's 2019 World Series winner.

So how does Nicholas chose the winner? Simply by touching his nose to one of two two tank side ballcaps. The Clearwater Aquarium calls the team picking an "enrichment activity" which helps foster more stimulating environments for animals who have been rescued.

As for World Series picks, Nicholas is only 50/50. He correctly chose the Astro's as the 2017 World Series champions, but went against Houston and sided with the Nationals for this year's series. But before Nats fans get too excited about the pick, Nicholas incorrectly chose the Los Angeles Dodgers as the winner of last year's World Series against the Boston Red Sox. The dolphin is currently seven for 13 on picks.

Looks like we will have to wait and see if Nick's pick will make him eight for 14. The Nationals are currently up one game in the best-of-seven series against the Astros, with Game 2 kicking off in Houston tonight at 8:08 p.m.

RELATED: Sports betting is coming to Capital One Arena

RELATED: Planning on sports betting in the District? Thanks to a new court order, you might have to wait

Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.