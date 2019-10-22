BETHESDA, Md. — If you don’t plan on watching the World Series games from Nationals Park, you still have plenty of options to catch the games with your fellow Nationals fans.

Watch parties are popping up across the region, you can read a list here, and you don’t have to head to D.C. to be a part of it.

"With the tickets being so expensive to go and see the games, I think to get to D.C. with metro, traffic and parking, I think Brickside offers a really good alternative outside of D.C. to watch games in a bar like this where the atmosphere is really awesome," Barry Nolan, GM of Brickside in Bethesda, said.

Brickside is gearing up for its night of watch parties, and the theme of the night is to bring the ballpark to you.

"For food specials we have a game day plate,” Nolan said. "So, we’ll have a burger on there, hotdogs, fries, corn."

Destination DC said the World Series is expected to generate a $6.5 million economic impact over the nation’s capital in two days.

It’s not just D.C. that’s expected to see the boost, the Arlington and Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce said they’re expecting a similar effect.

"It’s a regional economy for sure and a tri-state regional economy," Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Gigi Godwin said. "This is great for hospitality, restaurants, breweries, wineries, all of our fun things."

Nolan said he saw a boost with the Mystics and the Capitals, and now banking on this new championship run.

"Despite the extra boost in business we’re just happy to see people having a good time and watching DC sports," Nolan said.

