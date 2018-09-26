(WUSA 9) -- Fans all over Nationals Park are showing their support for slugger Bryce Harper. The Nationals outfielder might be appearing in his last home game as a member of the team. He's a free agent after this season.

He told reporters Wednesday afternoon that it's "crazy walking in knowing this could be my last game at Nats Park in the white jersey."

He added, "Everybody knows what could happen, could be outta here, could be back."

Several people carried in signs to the final home game of the season.

On fan's sign said, "If this is it... Thank you Bryce."

The sign's owner said, "whether he stays or goes it's up to him. I hope they keep him around but I've been here for a lot of great Bryce moments. If he isn't, best of luck to him."

Ryan Mammen has Harper written across the back of his jersey. He said he's a "big fan, huge fan" of baseball and that after a few years away from the game, "Bryce and the Nats brought me back. I hope he stays. It may not make business sense, but we fans care about him."

And Harper cares about this team and this city, saying, "This is my home. This is my city. Of course I root for Vegas, Duke, the Cowboys, but I'm a Washington National. At the end of the day I love this city, enjoy coming here, playing here."

Prior to the Wednesday afternoon game, the team named Harper the Player of the Year.

Mary Asel came to the game with two signs. One for Harper and one for rookie sensation Juan Soto.

"I do hope Bryce keeps doing awesome things in DC, but next up, Juan Soto," said Asel.

Teammate, pitcher Sean Doolittle, told reporters he hopes Harper comes back.

"Mainly because I don't want to have to pitch to him," said the Nationals closer.

Manager Davey Martinez called the 6-time All-Star, "truly one of the best in baseball." Reminding people the 25 year old joined the major league as a 19 yr old, "and made his mark early." He went on to say Harper has "a wonderful future ahead of him. Hopefully it's here with the Nationals. We all hope for that."

