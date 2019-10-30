HOUSTON — Speaking to reporters prior to Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve pointed out one positive his team has working in its favor.

“I don’t think [Stephen] Strasburg is available for tonight, so that’s good," Altuve.

But according to Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez, Altuve may have spoken too soon.

Taking the podium for his own pre-game press conference, Martinez was asked about Strasburg's availability after throwing 104 pitches in 8.1 innings in the Nationals' Game 6 victory on Tuesday. And while he didn't confirm the right-hander was available, he also said he wouldn't rule out Strasburg making an appearance in Wednesday night's winner-take-all matchup.

“If you have a Nats uniform on today and you’re part of the 25 [man roster]," Martinez said. "I’m going to ask you if you can go.”

While Martinez said he's yet to have had that conversation with Strasburg, he said he will shortly. He also pointed to the three months of rest that are coming up between the end of the World Series on Wednesday night and the start of Spring Training in February.

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez argues an interference call during the seventh inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AP

Despite his possible availability, it's hard to imagine Martinez calling upon Strasburg for anything less than an emergency situation. With ace Max Scherzer on the mound, Washington will also have Patrick Corbin and Anibal Sanchez relatively well-rested -- thanks in large part to Strasburg's ability to pitch 8.1 innings in the Nationals' 7-2 Game 6 victory on Tuesday.

Should Washington win on Wednesday, Strasburg -- whether he pitches again or not -- has already made a compelling case to be named the series' MVP. Earning wins in each of his two starts (Games 2 and 6), the 31-year-old has allowed just 4 runs and 12 hits in 14.1 innings pitched, tallying a 2.51 ERA and 14 strikeouts.

