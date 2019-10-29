WASHINGTON — After watching the Nationals drop three home World Series games in a row, the first World Series games to ever be played at Nats Park, many fans would be feeling blue. Arlington native Will Yoder, however, channeled his energy into creating a pretty epic bedtime poem for his toddler son, Bobby.

"As someone who has lived with the highs and lows of the Nationals since their very first pitch, I can honestly say this team is the most fun to watch we’ve ever had," Yoder said. "It’s been a joy to see them battle back from so far behind in May, and the fact that they are even here is a blessing."

Yoder founded The Nats Blog in 2008 and became one of the first bloggers to be credentialed by the Nationals to cover games. The lifelong Virginian created the blog as a way to stay connected to the team he had waited his whole life for, once he moved to Ohio for college. He knew he wanted a career in sports media and saw the blog as a way to both show his love of the Nats and hone his sports writing skills.

Yoder's content was regularly published in outlets such as USA Today, CBS Sports, the Washington Post and Sports Illustrated. He went on to work for sports marketing firm Octagon and now oversees U.S. sports partnerships for Instagram.

Though Yoder now lives with his wife and son in New York -- with another little Nats fan joining the family in December -- he attended Game 3 of the NLCS and Games 3 and 4 of the World Series. He is raising Bobby as a Nats fan, and on the night before Game 6 of the World Series, with Stephen Strasburg slated to take the mound, he penned a bedtime poem for his son, to keep his spirits high and the dream alive.

"Having to win two games in a row in Houston is a tough spot, but with Strasburg on the mound, and maybe Scherzer in Game 7, it’s not too hard to believe this team has a little magic left to show us," Yoder said.

The Night Before Strasmas

By: Will Yoder

‘Twas the night before Strasmas, when all through the clubhouse

Not a teammate was stirring, not even a MOUSE,

The jerseys were hung by the lockers with care,

In hopes that Stephen’s changeup would soon be there.

The lineup was nestled all snug in their beds,

While visions of fat Verlander fastballs danced in their heads.

And Rizzo in his hoodie, and Davey in his cap,

Had just settled down for a pre-Game 6 nap.

When out in the bullpen arose such a clatter,

I sprang to the stands to see what was the matter,

The fastballs snapped into the catchers mitt with a flash,

And the curveballs snuck into the zone like a slash!

With a no wind-up delivery so direct and so quick,

I recognized in a moment that famous leg kick!

More rapid than racing presidents his teammates they came, and Stephen whistled and shouted and called them by name!

“Now Turner! Now Eaton! Now Soto and Ryan!

On Tony! On Victor! On Howie and even Matt Adams!

Hit it to the top of the stands right over the wall!

Let us all dance in the dugout once and for all!”

He was tall and stoic, a true No. 1 draft pick,

His pitches had power, and direction and were just oh so quick,

With a wink of his eye and a twist of his head,

Soon gave me to know I had nothing to dread,

He spoke not a word but went straight to his work,

He struck out batter after batter, even without the help of the umpire (that jerk!)

And with a nod after laying his glove to the bottom of his nose,

He delivered a fastball and Bregman he froze!!!

He jogged to his dugout and gave his jersey a tug,

Immediately ambushed by Sanchez and Parra for a big awkward hug,

But I heard him exclaim as he drove out of sight,

Let’s win this one for Max! Let’s stay in the fight!!!

