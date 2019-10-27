WASHINGTON — "Well the Nationals aren't scoring enough runs to win right now, however if they hit the ball and put it in play, sometimes over the fence, they'll score more runs."

That was the official Game 4 analysis from a dapper, bearded man wearing a captain's hat and an obvious sash.

"I'm betting that the team who scores more runs than the other team will win tonight."

And that was the follow-up from another dapper, bearded man in a captain's hat.

If these seem like matter-of-fact statements, great, our dapper men have done their job of reporting the obvious.

Worlds collided Saturday night at the World Series when Nats superfan "Captain Obvious" met actor Brandon Moynihan, who has been the face of Hotel.com's "the obvious choice" campaign since 2014.

Prince George's County native Ted Peters has been a D.C. baseball fan since the Senators days, when he attended games at Griffith Park with his dad as a little boy.

When the Senators left, he shifted allegiances to the Orioles, until the Nats came to town in 2005. He's been a die-hard Nats fan ever since, and started attending Nationals and Capitals games dressed like "Captain Obvious" in 2013 "in an effort to get on the Jumbo-tron."

Peters said he was inspired by announcer F. P. Santangelo jokingly referring to himself as the Captain Obvious of the booth. His very first sign to make it on TV was "Bryce Harper's number is 34."

RELATED: Captain Obvious said it's obvious the Caps will win Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final

RELATED: This Nats fan sculpted his beard into the Curly W logo

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.