WASHINGTON — With dugout dances and walkup songs galore, the Nationals have not been shy about celebrating this season. Few songs have been as memorable as Baby Shark, Gerardo Parro's walkup song-turned Nats celebratory gesture.

Then there's 'Calma', the infectious reggae-filled earworm by Puerto Rican singer Pedro Capo that became synonymous with second-baseman Brian Dozier.

The song that played on the field during games throughout the year and led champagne-filled celebrations made it even farther before World Series Game 5 -- Singer Pedro Capo was no longer just in the locker room speakers: He was actually in the locker room.

Capo flew to D.C. the morning of Game 5 to say hi to the Nats, snap some photos, and of course -- sing with Brian Dozier.

The song, which only recently came out this past July, became a unifying rally cry between teammates. It was played after game victories, during locker room dance parties, and plane rides. Capo, who has also starred in Broadway productions and has a Latin American Grammy under his belt, said that he was surprised by the commercial success of 'Calma.' Capo says the song pays homage to his Latin roots.

"I call it a postcard, it’s like a Puerto Rican postcard," Capo told Entertainment Focus. "It’s our slow and easy type of personality, I think it encompasses that in the song."

Dozier said his love for the song began after his Puerto Rican teammates played it for him on long plane rides, and that the Spanish lyrics helped served as a way for him to connect to his fellow Nats.

"I think every year, a way for me to learn more Spanish and to interact is through music,” Dozier told the Washington Post. "They let me know the No. 1 (singles) out and stuff, the best songs to dance to and listen to.”

Dozier loved it so much he even gave a media day a capella rendition.

The Nationals posted a selfie of Dozier and Capo on Instagram before the big game. Hopefully, we hear it through the rest of the winter after a World Series win, but until then -- jugar a la pelota! (Play Ball!)

