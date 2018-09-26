(WUSA 9) -- Bryce Harper might wear a Washington Nationals uniform beyond 2018.

In an interview with The Washington Post on Monday afternoon, Harper made it clear that he would welcome the opportunity to stay in the nation’s capital.

“I think about other cities, but I love in here,” he told The Washington Post.

The six-time all-star has been in the Nationals organization since being selected first overall in the 2010 MLB June Amateur Draft. He made his Major League debut in 2012 at age 19, and won the National League Most Valuable Player award in 2015.

Despite only missing one all-star game in his seven-year career and averaging 32 home runs and 92 runs batted in per season, Harper does not know if he is in the Nationals plans moving forward.

“I’ve always said: If I’m in those plans, I’d absolutely love to be here,” he told The Washington Post.

Re-signing their superstar will almost certainly cost the Nationals a hefty chunk of cash, as it has been speculated that Harper could land a payday around $400 million.

If the Harper-era does come to an end this offseason, the Nationals will likely turn to Victor Robles to fill the massive, MVP-sized void. The 21-year-old, who has been viewed as Harper successor, would join veteran Adam Eaton and NL Rookie of the Year candidate Juan Soto in Washington’s outfield.

However, based on Harper’s comments on Monday, Robles may have to find a way into the Nationals starting lineup another way.

Harper, who enters Wednesday's home finale batting .246 with 34 home runs and a career-high 100 RBI, is expected to play in what could be his last home game in a Nationals uniform against the Miami Marlins.

