WASHINGTON — Each time the Nationals have won a playoff game, second baseman Brian Dozier has donated $5,000 to charity.

Dozier made the pledge before the postseason began through Big League Impact Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 2013 by St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and his brother Trey Wainwright.

Going into Game 2 of the World Series, the Nationals have won nine postseason games. Do the math, and Dozier has pledged $45,000 of his own money so far to charity.

As part of the "All Win Campaign," Dozier chose to donate to a high school he helped build in Ferrier Village, Haiti and Itawamba Crossroads Ranch in Fulton, Mississippi.

In 2018, Dozier rallied his teammates and fans to help raise $280,000 to build the secondary school in Haiti. Ferrier High School, which opened in September, became the only high school within 20 miles of Ferrier Village, allowing Haitian children the opportunity to continue education through 12th grade.

Itawamba Crossroads Ranch, near Dozier's hometown, provides a live-in community for adults with special needs. Currently the campus sits on 42 acres, but is looking to expand to accommodate more special needs adults.

Altruistic fans can join Dozier's mission by pledging a donation for each future Nats playoff win here.

Dozier, a Tupelo, Mississippi-native, got his start in 2006 at the age of 19 with the Bethesda Big Train, a summer collegiate baseball team that is part of the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League.

The league plays every summer at Shirley Povich Field in Bethesda. For coaches and staff at Big Train like general manager David Schneider, Dozier's easy smile, hard work and dedication won't soon be forgotten.

Big Train Coach Sal Colangelo says Dozier's morals and work ethic set him apart, and he will be cheering with pride as he watches Dozier in the World Series.

"Brian is one of the most competitive individuals I have ever met. If you play ping pong, he's going to beat you. If you play tennis, he's going to beat you, and that's the quality a lot of these guys have to get to this level," Colangelo said.

The collegiate league recruits the best and brightest baseball has to over from all over the country. So far, the team has seen 16 players head to major league baseball, including Dozier.

