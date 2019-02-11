WASHINGTON — In 2012, Nationals superfan Bam Bam made a commitment that he would not shave his beard until the Nats won the World Series. With the team making the postseason for the first time since 1933, he didn't think he'd have to wait long.

Seven years later, the day has come for Bam Bam to lose some weight, and bare his face once again, now that the Nationals are champions.

"It's coming off, right after we enjoy this World Series parade," Bam Bam said, while holding a WWE championship belt standing along the parade route.

"I never thought that it would actually happen," Bam Bam said. "Every year was just an emotional craziness. This year, this team was special."

Bam Bam moved away from D.C. in July, right when the Nats started breaking out of their slump and hitting their stride. He said it started hitting him that his beard could finally be coming off.

"After the Wild Card game I started getting a little nervous thinking it could be coming off," Bam Bam said.

Though it's been a good run, Bam Bam said he's ready for the moment it comes off, but he's savoring his final moments with his beloved beard.

"It's been a huge part of me," Bam Bam said. "All morning, I'm just knowing it's the last time I brush it, it's the last time I shampoo it. This is it, it's gone."

Bam Bam is taking in all the sights at the parade, but will be shaving his beard off publicly at The Salt Line Saturday night, to benefit The Nats Youth Academy.

"This team has done everything the right way," Bam Bam said. "It's absolutely insane to be a part of it, and to watch this team celebrate, because they definitely earned it."

