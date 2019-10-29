HOUSTON — Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman was a Nationals killer during the World Series games in D.C. over the weekend. It was particularly grueling to watch the third baseman crush a grand slam to left field in Game 4, putting the game out of reach for the Nats.

Saturday was not the first time the Bregman name was cursed by D.C. baseball fans. Alex’s grandfather, Stanley Bregman, was chief legal counsel for the old Washington Senators, and part of his job was to help finalize the Washington Senators move to Texas in 1971. The departure left the District without a professional baseball team for the next 33 years.

But Alex Bregman’s father, Sam Bregman, has only happy memories of his years growing up in the D.C. area.

"Back in 1968 to 1971, I was sitting on Ted Williams' lap in the locker room," Sam said. "We have a great kinship with D.C. baseball."

Sam loves telling stories about hanging around the Washington Senators locker room with then manager, Hall of Famer Ted Williams, but said the day his father finalized the Senators move was an emotional day for his father.

A three year old Alex Bregman with grandfather Stanley Bregman at a minor league baseball game in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Bregman Family

"I actually remember the day my father came home, and he was happy with the work he had done, but sad that he got a federal judge to lift the injunction that D.C. had placed on preventing the team from leaving," Sam said, noting the team left town at midnight that very night. "I think my father was the most hated man in Washington for a few nights."

Even after helping move the Senators out of town, the Bregman family remained in D.C. for years. Sam graduated from Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda in 1981, allowing for a couple of sweet homecomings for the proud dad.

Like last season, when his son Alex won the All-Star Game MVP in D.C. Then again in the current World Series run, when he watched Alex’s Astros sweep all three games in Nationals Park.

"This is special," Sam said. "I got to go back to Washington and hang with all my buddies I went to high school with."

Buddies like Curtis McKay of Olney, who has been friends with Sam for 48 years and made the trip to Houston to be with the Bregman family for Game 6.

"Some of my friends are asking me 'who are you rooting for?' and my standard answer is 1,000% the Astros," McKay said with a laugh.

As a Nationals fan, McKay is hoping for a Game 6 win, forcing him to stick around to cheer on the Bregman family in Game 7, too. As for Sam, he’s just enjoying the moment.

"It is absolutely surreal," he said. "I grew up around the Washington Senators, and then to actually see my son take the love of the game to this level, it’s incredible, it’s surreal and it’s something that I’ll always treasure. It’s really been a hell of a ride."

