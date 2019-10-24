HOUSTON — With one out and one on in the top of the eighth inning and his team already leading by a score of 8-2, Washing Nationals right fielder hit a home run over the right field wall off of Josh James.

His highlight, however, wasn't done there.

After rounding the bases at a healthy pace, Eaton entered the visitors' dugout at Minute Maid Park, where an epic celebration ensued.

As captured by the television cameras -- and then retweeted all over social media -- Eaton proceeded to dance through a line of his Nationals teammates before engaging in a sitting line dance of sorts alongside infielder/designated hitter Howie Kendrick.

RELATED: World Series Game 2 Live Updates: Nationals vs. Astros

RELATED: Fernando Rodney becomes oldest World Series relief pitcher in 32 years

RELATED: Simone Biles didn't just throw the 1st pitch of Game 2 of the World Series -- she flipped and twisted, too

RELATED: Nationals to wear lucky navy blue jerseys for rest of World Series

While the Nationals' unique celebration may have been noteworthy for fans across the country, it was nothing new for those back in Washington D.C. Dating back to the May acquisition of outfielder Gerardo Parra, the Nationals have made the "dugout dance" a regular part of their in-game experience and a part of the lore of their historic 2019 run.

And through the first two games of the World Series, there's been no shortage of dancing in Houston, where the Nationals will leave with a 2-0 series lead following their 12-3 Game 2 victory. And with Games 3, 4 and potentially 5 set to take place at Nationals Park, the celebrations might not be slowing down anytime soon.